Поставьте в вопросительную и отрицательную форму предложения 1) he can give you his report on the life of Jack London 2) she could translate English text 3) you mast return my magazines on Wednesday 4) I mast go to see your...

Английский язык
Поставьте в вопросительную и отрицательную форму предложения 1) he can give you his report on the life of Jack London 2) she could translate English text 3) you mast return my magazines on Wednesday 4) I mast go to see your grandmother on my day off 5) they may take four magazines from that shelf
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Can he give you his report on the life of Jack London? He can`t give you his report on the life of Jack London 2)Should she translate English text? She should not translate English text 3) Must you return my magazines on Wednesday? You mustn`t return my magazines on wednesday 4)Must I go to see your grandmother on my day off? I must not go to see uour grandmother on my day off 5) May they take four magazines from that shelf? They  can not take four magazines from that shelf  ( не уверена что есть отрицание к  may)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Найти рифма. Тттииииииииииииииииииииииииииииииииииии
Ответить
Математика
X+0,64x+0,76x=1800 Решите уравнение в подробнастях!
Ответить
История
Как назаваются социальные категории в индии ? Почему они были названы кастами ?
Ответить
Другие предметы
Как переводится на кыргызской я хорошо провила осение каникулы
Ответить
Физика
Что такое теплота срочно
Ответить