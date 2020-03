ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПОМОГИТЕ! Write Is or Are _____ these your trainers? _____ these his socks? _____ this her T-shirt? _____ these your shoes? _____ this my cap? _____ this your jacket?

Английский язык

ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПОМОГИТЕ! Write Is or Are _____ these your trainers? _____ these his socks? _____ this her T-shirt? _____ these your shoes? _____ this my cap? _____ this your jacket?

Автор: Гость