Пожалуйста срочно !!! напишите 10 предложений на английском про реку Темзу ( она в Лондоне ) 5 класс только напишите плиз ну простые не сложные предложения , а то текст ещё учить этот . Очень прошу помогите !

1. The Thames is a big river. 2. It is in London. 3. It is a symbol of London. 4. The English people call it “the Father of London”. 5. There are many bridges across it. 6. The most famous one is Tower Bridge. 7. There is also a museum of old ships on the Thames. 8. You can sail along the river. 9. This river always has something to offer. 10. It is really worth seeing.