Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , thi...

Английский язык
Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , this , him , means. 4Life , mountain, to , in , the , good, his , health , did. 5 platform , child , she , on , stood , She , so , was , a , the , as if , helplessly. 6 learn , English , you, Do , or , you , do , it , know , already, well?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The thief was seen as he was climbing over the wall. 2. I haven't got any nice clothes for winter, have I? 3. To send this letter means to give him pain. 4. Life in the mountain did good to his health. 5. She stood on a platform so helplessly as if she was a child. 6. Do you learn English or do you already know it well?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
3|x+1|+1/2|x-2|-3/2x<=8 Подробное решение.
Ответить
Физика
Дорожку длиной 400 м и шириной 1.5 м нужно покрыть песком толщеной 1см .Сколько машин ??еска для этого потребуется , если грузоподъёмность машины 3...
Ответить
Химия
СрочноооО! 1) S---> SO2---->SO3---->SO4----> H2SO4---->K2SO4 2)N---->N2O5---->HNO3---->NaNO3
Ответить
Математика
1-8x=x-5 (решите уравнения пож)
Ответить
Математика
С пришкольного участка собрали 35 ц стволовой свеклы,что на15ц больше,чем кормовой.??колько всего собрали свеклы
Ответить