Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , thi...

Английский язык
Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , this , him , means. 4Life , mountain, to , in , the , good, his , health , did. 5 platform , child , she , on , stood , She , so , was , a , the , as if , helplessly. 6 learn , English , you, Do , or , you , do , it , know , already, well?
1. The thief was seen as he was climbing over the wall. 2. I haven't got any nice clothes for winter, have I? 3. To send this letter means to give him pain. 4. Life in the mountain did good to his health. 5. She stood on a platform so helplessly as if she was a child. 6. Do you learn English or do you already know it well?
