Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , thi...

Английский язык

Пожалуста помагите составить предложение 1 seen , climbing , wall , The , was , as , over , the , was, thief , he. 2 nice , I , clothes , haven't , any , got , winter, I , for , have? 3 letter , to give, To send , pain , this , him , means. 4Life , mountain, to , in , the , good, his , health , did. 5 platform , child , she , on , stood , She , so , was , a , the , as if , helplessly. 6 learn , English , you, Do , or , you , do , it , know , already, well?

Автор: Гость