Пожалуйста помогите!!! Надо написать рассказ о моём любимом жанре музыки на английском языке в пассивном залоге!! Буду очень благодарна!! 

Гость: Гость:

The genre of music which I am most fond of is Pop music. Whenever I listen to it I always feel a burst of positive energy, as if this type of music can liven up my mood no matter what. My friends often tell me that I should take a listen to other types of music too though. So I decided to take a listen to them too, to give them a try. So as of tomorrow I will be listening to all the music that they listen to too.