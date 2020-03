Предложения 10 шт. пример: I played many games, but computer games are the most interesting (Я играл много игр, а компьютерные игры являются самыми интересными) Заранее спасибо : )

Гость: Гость:

1)I was in many countries, but England is the most beautiful. 2)I listened a lot of songs, but ...(пишешь любимую песню) is the best of all. 3)I saw many films, but ...(любой фильм) is the most interesting. 4)They learned a lot of languages, but Mandarin is the most difficult На большее не хватает фантазии