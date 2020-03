PRESENT PERFECT CONTINUOUS TENSE. 1)We (live )in Almaty since 1999 2)He looks tired. He (work) in the garden for 3 hours already 3)Why are you so late?. I (wait) for you for an hour. 4)since when you (study ) at this scho...

Английский язык

PRESENT PERFECT CONTINUOUS TENSE. 1)We (live )in Almaty since 1999 2)He looks tired. He (work) in the garden for 3 hours already 3)Why are you so late?. I (wait) for you for an hour. 4)since when you (study ) at this school? 5)the children are in the yard. They (play ) there for 2 hours!

