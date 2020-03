придумать предложение со словами influence,craftsmen,machine-made products,displayed,innovation

They relaxed under the influence of the music. Craftsman is a skilled manual worker. I prefer to buy a machine-made product. Students displayed their projects at the science fair. Innovation is the creation of better or more effective products, processes, services.

Гость: Гость:

1. The director exerted influence on the workers. 2. There were a lot of craftsmen's works at the exhibition. 3. We use machine-made products very often. 4. The elements of this car will not be displayed at all. 5. The minister spoke about innovations in education.