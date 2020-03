Проект по английскому языку 6 класс Мой любимый магазин, но я хочу написать про мой любимый магазин - магазин одежды. Где-то 11-14 предложений. Заранее спасибо !!!!!

Гость: Гость:

Everyone has a fovorite shop. Someone likes sporting goods stores, electronic stores or bookstores. But I like clothing shop.Everybody like fashionable and beautiful dress, I am no exception.I can spend hours shopping, choosing elegant things. It is very exciting.I like to go shopping with my friends. We choose each other stylish outfits.We also give each other tips how to dress fashionably. We try to listen to each other. I like shopping!