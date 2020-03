Прошу помогите 5 номер срочно надо

Гость: Гость:

1.How is your friend going to go to Astana? -He is going to go by train. 2.How are you going to go to school? -I'm going to go on foot. 3. How are they going to go to Taraz? -They are going to go to Taraz by bus. 4.How is your brother going to go to Astana? -My brother is going to go to Astaba by car.