ПРВЕРЬТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Dear Mr Cartwright, I am writing to apply for the job of volunteer worker which I saw advertised in The Guardian last week. I would be interested in teaching maths to primary children in your camp in Chit...
Английский язык
ПРВЕРЬТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Dear Mr Cartwright, I am writing to apply for the job of volunteer worker which I saw advertised in The Guardian last week. I would be interested in teaching maths to primary children in your camp in Chittagong in Bangladesh. I enclose a copy of my CV. I am a fifteen years old and I have just finished secondary school inlarge Bikshihi. I would like to work for you because I am very interested in teaching. I would also like to learn about a different culture as I feel that intercultural understanding is extremely important. I am a hard-working and committed person. I have participated for the last three years in a voluntary programme, Community Links, visiting elderly people in my local area. I also feel that I can get on well with people from other cultural backgrounds, since I have also taught immigrant children English at our church school. I think I would be a good primary teacher of maths due to my teaching experience. Also, I have recently passed my Maths 'A' level (grade B), so I have a good understanding of the subject. In addition, I hold a certificate in first aid, which might be useful. I look forward to hearing from you. Yours sincerely, Alexandrov, David
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Всё Правильно всё хорошо
Гость:
только в конце не так, запятую лишнюю убери) Yours sincerely, Alexandrov David
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Решить задачу: Катер прошёл против течения 66,15 км за 4,9 ч. Сколько времени понадобиться на обратный путь, если его собственная скорость равна 16...
Химия
дайте характеристику сероводородной и азотной кислотам используя различные признаки классификации кислот: молекулярная формул, основность, наличие ...
Математика
среднее арифметическое пяти чисел равно 19,2, а среднее арифметическое двух других чисел равно 22,7. найдите среднее арифметическое этих семи чисел.
Геометрия
в квадрат вписан четырехугольник, вершины которого совпадают с серединами сторон квадрата. Площадь вписанного четырехугольника равна 36. Чему равна...