ПРВЕРЬТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Dear Mr Cartwright, I am writing to apply for the job of volunteer worker which I saw advertised in The Guardian last week. I would be interested in teaching maths to primary children in your camp in Chit...

ПРВЕРЬТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Dear Mr Cartwright, I am writing to apply for the job of volunteer worker which I saw advertised in The Guardian last week. I would be interested in teaching maths to primary children in your camp in Chittagong in Bangladesh. I enclose a copy of my CV. I am a fifteen years old and I have just finished secondary school inlarge Bikshihi. I would like to work for you because I am very interested in teaching. I would also like to learn about a different culture as I feel that intercultural understanding is extremely important. I am a hard-working and committed person. I have participated for the last three years in a voluntary programme, Community Links, visiting elderly people in my local area. I also feel that I can get on well with people from other cultural backgrounds, since I have also taught immigrant children English at our church school. I think I would be a good primary teacher of maths due to my teaching experience. Also, I have recently passed my Maths 'A' level (grade B), so I have a good understanding of the subject. In addition, I hold a certificate in first aid, which might be useful. I look forward to hearing from you. Yours sincerely, Alexandrov, David

