Put in the or a/an if necessary. 1)Would you like to travel in …. space? – Yes, I’d love to go to …. Moon. 2)I lay down on the ground and looked up at …. sky. 3)Peru is … country in South America. 4)How many stars are there...
Английский язык
Put in the or a/an if necessary. 1)Would you like to travel in …. space? – Yes, I’d love to go to …. Moon. 2)I lay down on the ground and looked up at …. sky. 3)Peru is … country in South America. 4)How many stars are there in … sky? 5)Where is the centre of … earth? 6)There are millions of stars in … space. 7)… sun is … star. 8)Tim lives in a small village in … country. 9)… moon goes round … earth every 27 days. 10)What is the highest mountain in … world.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1the,a,2the,3a,4the,5the,6the,7the,a,8the,9the,the,10the.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Ребята, помогите пожалуйста! Это конечно не уроки,но может быть... Ну короче о чем ??аписать рассказ? Но он должен быть очень интересный и ВОЛШЕБ...
Английский язык
География
Химия
Масса Cu составляет 128,содержит 10% примесей.Какой объём кислорода необходим для полного её окисления