Put in the or a/an if necessary. 1)Would you like to travel in …. space? – Yes, I’d love to go to …. Moon. 2)I lay down on the ground and looked up at …. sky. 3)Peru is … country in South America. 4)How many stars are there...

Английский язык
Put in the or a/an if necessary. 1)Would you like to travel in …. space? – Yes, I’d love to go to …. Moon. 2)I lay down on the ground and looked up at …. sky. 3)Peru is … country in South America. 4)How many stars are there in … sky? 5)Where is the centre of … earth? 6)There are millions of stars in … space. 7)… sun is … star. 8)Tim lives in a small village in … country. 9)… moon goes round … earth every 27 days. 10)What is the highest mountain in … world.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1the,a,2the,3a,4the,5the,6the,7the,a,8the,9the,the,10the.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Ребята, помогите пожалуйста! Это конечно не уроки,но может быть... Ну короче о чем ??аписать рассказ? Но он должен быть очень интересный и ВОЛШЕБ...
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите сделать номер девять пожалуйста очень нужно
Ответить
География
Небольшой доклад на тему Кавказ
Ответить
Химия
Масса Cu составляет 128,содержит 10% примесей.Какой объём кислорода необходим для полного её окисления
Ответить
История
Сообщение о Александре Македонском !!!!Только самое остновное!(Прошу можно не боль??ое я сама от руки пишу!!!))
Ответить