Английский язык

Put in the or a/an if necessary. 1)Would you like to travel in …. space? – Yes, I’d love to go to …. Moon. 2)I lay down on the ground and looked up at …. sky. 3)Peru is … country in South America. 4)How many stars are there in … sky? 5)Where is the centre of … earth? 6)There are millions of stars in … space. 7)… sun is … star. 8)Tim lives in a small village in … country. 9)… moon goes round … earth every 27 days. 10)What is the highest mountain in … world.

Автор: Гость