Put in the right order make sentence 1.black small box a Turkish old 2.man a fat friendly young 3.wooden darka table long 4.city Spanish beautiful old 5. arts nice of teacher French our 6.18th centry a fantastic castle Sc...

1) There are three cushions on the sofa. 2) They want to put a coffee table in the right-hand corner. 3) There is a round table and eight chairs opposite the door. 4) His new family has a vacuum cleaner. 5) There are a lot of pictures on the wall. 6) There are not any bedside tables in the bedroom. 7) Their granny sometimes likes to rearrange the furniture in her room.