Put questions to the italicized words. Please. 1. The letter will be answered "tomorrow". 2. They were shown many "places" of interest. 3. Wheat is grown in each of these regions. 4. This town was founded "in the 15th ce...
Английский язык
Put questions to the italicized words. Please. 1. The letter will be answered "tomorrow". 2. They were shown many "places" of interest. 3. Wheat is grown in each of these regions. 4. This town was founded "in the 15th centuries". 5. Water - power stations are being built on "the mountain rivers". 6. She was told the news "when she came". 7. "The film" is fruch spaker about.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1when will the letter be answered? 2what were they shown? 3where is wheat grown? сделала на своё усмотрение. не выделено 4when was this town founded? 5where are water-power stations being built? 6when was she told the news? 7what is much spoken about?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Алгебра
Периметр прямоугольника равен 36 метров если его длину увеличить на 1 метра ширину на 2 метра увеличить то получится прямоугольник площадь которого...
Геометрия
Физика