Put questions to the italicized words. Please. 1. The letter will be answered "tomorrow". 2. They were shown many "places" of interest. 3. Wheat is grown in each of these regions. 4. This town was founded "in the 15th ce...

Английский язык

Put questions to the italicized words. Please. 1. The letter will be answered "tomorrow". 2. They were shown many "places" of interest. 3. Wheat is grown in each of these regions. 4. This town was founded "in the 15th centuries". 5. Water - power stations are being built on "the mountain rivers". 6. She was told the news "when she came". 7. "The film" is fruch spaker about.

Автор: Гость