Английский язык

Put suitabl prepositions. 1. The teacher is sitting...a desk...the class. 2. Read...line 10...line 20...page7. 3. Do you want to speak...me...anything? 4. The cat is hiding...us...the table. 5. I go... the post office every day...my way...work.

Автор: Гость