Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense. 1)If people...............(use)their cars less,there would be fewer traffic jams. 2)If were you,I.........(eat) organic food more often. 3)When you.....(burn) waste,it causes air pollution. 4)If you...........(recycle)paper,you will help a lot. 5)If everyone drove an electric car,cities............(be) less polluted.
1)If people.(used)their cars less,there would be fewer traffic jams. 2)If were you, I would (eat) organic food more often. 3)When you(burn) waste,it causes air pollution. 4)If you (recycle)paper,you will help a lot. 5)If everyone drove an electric car, cities would (be) less polluted.
