Put the verbs in brackets into the Present Simple, Present or Present Perfect Continuous Tense. 1.You're looking happy. Yes, I (to pass) my exam. 2. How long you (to know) Jane? 3. you ever (to write) a poem? 4.Where's Roma...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the Present Simple, Present or Present Perfect Continuous Tense. 1.You're looking happy. Yes, I (to pass) my exam. 2. How long you (to know) Jane? 3. you ever (to write) a poem? 4.Where's Roman? He (just/to go) out? 5.Do you like skating? I (not to try) it. 6.That child (to eat) honey all day. 7.Where's the car? Bill (to take) it. He (to need) it to go shopping.
