Put the verbs in the correct tense. 1.I (не смогу) to come tomorrow. 2.She (должна была) to help him. 3.He (не мог) believe it. 4.When you (сможете) translate the text? 5.The match (должен был) to start at 5 p.m. 6.I (приходитс...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in the correct tense. 1.I (не смогу) to come tomorrow. 2.She (должна была) to help him. 3.He (не мог) believe it. 4.When you (сможете) translate the text? 5.The match (должен был) to start at 5 p.m. 6.I (приходится) explain everything to him. 7.We (должны были) do ex. 2, p. 142? 8.You (не надо) worry.
1.I can not to come tomorrow 2.She had to help him. 3.He could not believe it. 4.When you are able translate the text? 5.The match was to start at 5 p.m. 6.I have to explain everything to him 7.We had to do for ex. 2, p. 142? 8.You don't have worry
