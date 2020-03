Раскрой скобки и поставь глаголы в прошедшем времени Last Saturday Yegop1) visited (visit) his aunt. She 2)____(be)happy to see him. Yegor 3)_______(stay)with her. His aunt 5)_____(cook) a lot of tasty things and the boy 6)...

Английский язык

Раскрой скобки и поставь глаголы в прошедшем времени Last Saturday Yegop1) visited (visit) his aunt. She 2)____(be)happy to see him. Yegor 3)_______(stay)with her. His aunt 5)_____(cook) a lot of tasty things and the boy 6)__ (like) them very much. Then Yegor 7)____(walk) her dog. In the evening they 8)____ (watch) TV. lt 9)_____(be) a nice weekend.

Автор: Гость