Раскрой скобки. поставь прилагательные в сравнительно или превосходной степени. 1) Hobbits is (old) than Roo. 2)there church is (big) than they farmhouse. 3)this flowerbed is (good).4) there road is (long) than they path. 5) ho...

1) Hobbit is older than Roo. 2)the church is bigger than they farmhouse. 3)this flowerbed is the best. 4) the road is longer than the path. 5) hobbit`s garden is more beautiful (the most beautiful тоже может быть) in his fairy-tale. 6) elephants are the most curious animals. На будущее, пишите без ошибок