Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Future Simple или Present Simple. 1. When I ... (see) her I ... (show) her the piano. 2. If you ... (drink) the cold milk you ... (fall) ill. 3. If you ... (stand) on the chair you (se...

Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Future Simple или Present Simple. 1. When I ... (see) her I ... (show) her the piano. 2. If you ... (drink) the cold milk you ... (fall) ill. 3. If you ... (stand) on the chair you (see) everything. 4. If you ... (work) hard today you ... (be) free tomorrow. 5. If they ... (come) we ... (be) busy tomorrow. 6. If you ... (take) the medicine you ... (be) OK. 7. If Linda ... (take) the photo I ... (be) happy. 8. If you ... (take) his bike he ... (be) angry. 9. If you ... (find) the bag Anton ... (be) happy. 10. If he ... (be) at home I ... (visit) him. 11. When I ... (phone) him I ... (ask) him about his plans. 12. When they ... (ask) me I ... (tell) the everything. 13. If you ... (come) I ... (meet) you. 14. When you ... (work) with him you ... (like) him. 15. When you ... (see) his garden you ... (want) to visit it again.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. When I ..see . (see) her I ..will show . (show) her the piano. 2. If you .drink .. (drink) the cold milk you .will fall .. (fall) ill. 3. If you stand ... (stand) on the chair you will see (see) everything. 4. If you ..work . (work) hard today you will be ... (be) free tomorrow. 5. If they .come .. (come) we .will be .. (be) busy tomorrow.  6. If you ... take (take) the medicine you .will be .. (be) OK. 7. If Linda ...takes  (take) the photo I .will be .. (be) happy. 8. If you ..take . (take) his bike he ..will be . (be) angry. 9. If you ..find . (find) the bag Anton ..will be . (be) happy. 10. If he ..is . (be) at home I will visit ... (visit) him. 11. When I ..phone . (phone) him I .will ask .. (ask) him about his plans.  12. When they ..ask . (ask) me I ..will tell . (tell) the everything. 13. If you ...come  (come) I .will meet .. (meet) you. 14. When you ..work . (work) with him you will like ... (like) him. 15. When you ...see (see) his garden you ..will want . (want) to visit it again.
