Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Future Simple или Present Simple. 1. When I ... (see) her I ... (show) her the piano. 2. If you ... (drink) the cold milk you ... (fall) ill. 3. If you ... (stand) on the chair you (se...

1. When I ..see . (see) her I ..will show . (show) her the piano. 2. If you .drink .. (drink) the cold milk you .will fall .. (fall) ill. 3. If you stand ... (stand) on the chair you will see (see) everything. 4. If you ..work . (work) hard today you will be ... (be) free tomorrow. 5. If they .come .. (come) we .will be .. (be) busy tomorrow. 6. If you ... take (take) the medicine you .will be .. (be) OK. 7. If Linda ...takes (take) the photo I .will be .. (be) happy. 8. If you ..take . (take) his bike he ..will be . (be) angry. 9. If you ..find . (find) the bag Anton ..will be . (be) happy. 10. If he ..is . (be) at home I will visit ... (visit) him. 11. When I ..phone . (phone) him I .will ask .. (ask) him about his plans. 12. When they ..ask . (ask) me I ..will tell . (tell) the everything. 13. If you ...come (come) I .will meet .. (meet) you. 14. When you ..work . (work) with him you will like ... (like) him. 15. When you ...see (see) his garden you ..will want . (want) to visit it again.