Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present, Past, Future Indefinite;Present, Past Continuous;Present, Past, Perfect. 1.I always (to come) to school at a quarter to nine. 2. Yesterday I (to come) to school at ten minutes to nine. 3. Tomorrow Nick (not to go) to the cinema because he (to go) to the cinema yesterday. He already (to be) to the cinema this week. Look! He (to cry). 4. What your brother (to do) now? 5. My friend (to like) pies. He (to eat) pies every day. When I (to meet) him in the street yesterday, he (to eat) a pie. He (to tell) me that he (to buy) that pie at the corner of the street. Look at my friend now! He (to eat) a pie again.
Come came will not go went has been is crying is doing likes eats met was eating told had bought is eating
