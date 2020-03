. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous: 1. Peter (to feed) his dog. 2. Mr. Black (to clean) his yard. 3. Mary ( to paint) her kitchen. 4. The children (to brush) her teeth. 5. They (to have) a big dinner to...

Гость: Гость:

1) Peter is feeding his dog. 2) Mr. Black is cleaning his yard. 3) Mary is painting her kitchen. 4) The children are brushing THEIR (he там быть не может) teeth. или вот такой вариант: SHE is brushing her teeth. 5)They are having a big dinner together. 6) The girls are running about in the garden. 7) Judy is sitting at her desk. 8) John is playing computer games. 9) What is she talking about? 10) What language is Steven studying?