Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Perfect, Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect. Сравнит?? употребление этих времен, которые соответствуют прошедшему времени в русском языке. 1. I just (to meet) him. 2. Loo...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Perfect, Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect. Сравнит?? употребление этих времен, которые соответствуют прошедшему времени в русском языке. 1. I just (to meet) him. 2. Look! Sam (to bring) some cheese biscuits. 3. They (to dance) from six till ten o’clock.. 4. We (not to see) each other before yte (to come) to the place. 5. The meeting (to begin) before he (to come) to the place. 6. Yesterday we (to return) home late. 7. We (to understand) that she (not to see) us before. 8. At seven o’clock yesterday Cathy (to sleep) as she (to be) tired. 9. How long you (to have) this pain in your shoulder? — For about three months. 10. Last year they (to work) very hard. 11. They are very happy as they (to get) home. 12. He (to sign) all the papers by the evening. 13. Steve just (to finish) school. 14. Jack and Jenny (to watch) television when their mother (to come). 15. We just (to watch) this TV programme. 16. You (to go) to the opera last night? - Yes, we (to see) “Tosca”. 17. At eight o’clock last morning Beth still (to be) in bed. 18. When my husband (to have) coffee, he (to go) to his office. 19. She already (to have) her coffee. 20. They (to drink),tea at this time yesterday. 21. When I came and (to enter) the kitchen, I (to see) that my parents (to drink) coffee.

Автор: Гость