Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Perfect, Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect. Сравнит?? употребление этих времен, которые соответствуют прошедшему времени в русском языке. 1. I just (to meet) him. 2. Loo...
Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Perfect, Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect. Сравнит?? употребление этих времен, которые соответствуют прошедшему времени в русском языке. 1. I just (to meet) him. 2. Look! Sam (to bring) some cheese biscuits. 3. They (to dance) from six till ten o’clock.. 4. We (not to see) each other before yte (to come) to the place. 5. The meeting (to begin) before he (to come) to the place. 6. Yesterday we (to return) home late. 7. We (to understand) that she (not to see) us before. 8. At seven o’clock yesterday Cathy (to sleep) as she (to be) tired. 9. How long you (to have) this pain in your shoulder? — For about three months. 10. Last year they (to work) very hard. 11. They are very happy as they (to get) home. 12. He (to sign) all the papers by the evening. 13. Steve just (to finish) school. 14. Jack and Jenny (to watch) television when their mother (to come). 15. We just (to watch) this TV programme. 16. You (to go) to the opera last night? - Yes, we (to see) “Tosca”. 17. At eight o’clock last morning Beth still (to be) in bed. 18. When my husband (to have) coffee, he (to go) to his office. 19. She already (to have) her coffee. 20. They (to drink),tea at this time yesterday. 21. When I came and (to enter) the kitchen, I (to see) that my parents (to drink) coffee.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 have met 2 brought 3 were dancing 4 have seen / came 5 has begun / came 6 returned 7 understanded/ hasn t seen 8 was sleeping/ had been tired 9 have you had 10 worked 11 have got 12 had been signed 13 has just finished 14 were watching / came 15 have just watched 16 did you go or (Have you gone)/ were seeing 17 was 18 was having/ was going 19 has already had 20 were drinking 21 entered / saw were drinking
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Другие предметы
Химия
Хлороводород растворен в 1 л воды, определите: 1) молярность полученного раствора; 2) объем растворенного газа (в литрах. н.у.), если на ней...
Математика
За 10 минут улитка проползла 0,53 м. Найдите скорость движения улитки (в м/мин, см/мин). ЗАПИСАТЬ УСЛОВИЕ!!!