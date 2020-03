Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple 1. I (to take) her to school every day 2. He (to help) his father very often. 3. They usually (to go) to the river for a swim.

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple 1. I (to take) her to school every day 2. He (to help) his father very often. 3. They usually (to go) to the river for a swim.

Автор: Гость