рассказ про утро моего друга

I have got a friend. His name is Steve. He is 11. He is from Great Britain. He is my best friend. I want to tell you how Steve usually spends his mornings. He usually gets up at 7 o'clock. Then he does morning exersices in front of the open window, takes a shower, cleans his teeth, washes face and hand. After that he goes to the kitchen and prerares some sandwiches for him and his little brother. They have a cup of tea with milk and sandwiches and go to their bedroom. There they dress, prepare things for school. They take their school-bags, say "Good - bye" to mother, father and Granny and go to shool together. This is the morning of my friend. And it is not much differ from my day.