Рассказ про владикавказ на английском

Vladikavkaz was founded on may 6, 1784, in the reign of Empress Catherine II as a Russian Outpost near the Ossetian village of Dzaudzhikau* on the right Bank of the Terek river "at the entrance of the gorge of the Caucasus mountains" . In the same year, the fortress is equipped with 12 guns, and in the following, 1785 , by a personal decree of Catherine II on 9 may. built in Vladikavkaz Orthodox Church. 15 Oct 1788 , in connection with a complex military-political situation in CE is right Caucasus, Vladikavkaz commandant L. Steger, on the order of PS. Potemkin, "consigned to the fire all the buildings and taking all the peasants" came with the garrison in the fortress of Mozdok. After 1795 commenced the restoration of Vladikavkaz. The fortress project was developed in 1803 by chief of Kazan musketeer regiment major General A. K. Meier, and modified by the engineer major General G. E. Felkerzam. The fortress provided a message from Sakaka-slam on the Georgian Military road and up to 1863 were the most important link in the system of border fortifications of the Caucasian line.