Read and complete the garps with the right verb form. Hi.Jane.You look happy. Yes.Igot a five in the PE lessons today So () .Usually i don t do well in PE lessons Neither () i What are you doing at the weekend? i m going to the...

Гость: Гость:

Hi Jane.You look happy. Yes. I got a five in the PE lessons today. So did I .Usually i don't do well in PE lessons Neither do I. What are you doing at the weekend? I'm going to the football match. So am I. Let's go together. Bowling is an interesting game. And so is squash.I play it twice a week. The weather is bad. I don't want to play outdoors. Neither do I . I hate windy weather.