Read and complete the garps with the right verb form. Hi.Jane.You look happy. Yes.Igot a five in the PE lessons today So () .Usually i don t do well in PE lessons Neither () i What are you doing at the weekend? i m going to the...
Английский язык
Read and complete the garps with the right verb form. Hi.Jane.You look happy. Yes.Igot a five in the PE lessons today So () .Usually i don t do well in PE lessons Neither () i What are you doing at the weekend? i m going to the football match So () i.Let s go together Bowling is an interesting game And so () squash.I play it twice a week The weather is bad.Idon t want to play outdoors Neither () i .i hate windy weather
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hi Jane.You look happy. Yes. I got a five in the PE lessons today. So did I .Usually i don't do well in PE lessons Neither do I. What are you doing at the weekend? I'm going to the football match. So am I. Let's go together. Bowling is an interesting game. And so is squash.I play it twice a week. The weather is bad. I don't want to play outdoors. Neither do I . I hate windy weather.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Используя свойства квадратных корней, найдите значение числовго вырожения: 1)√1,1 * √9,9; 2)√0,12*√48;
Математика
На луче РК взята точка М так, что РМ=5см.Сколько отрезков длиной 3 см можно отложить на луче от точки М? Сколько отрезков длиной 7 см можно можно о...
Алгебра
Задание:1 Маштаб карты:1:5000000 а) Расстояние между Москвой и Курском на карте равно 9см. Чему равно это расстояние в действительности? б)Расстоя...
Геометрия