Read the information and write in the missing words. before you travel to the country you must find out what documents you 1)_____ British people don't 2)_____ to get a visa .but for different nationalities there are different rules .for example you 3)_____ need to show that you have enough money with you.one rule 4)______be observed by everybody : everyone 5)______show their passport . In the cities the roads are busy , but you 6)______get around by subway . You 7)_____ smoke on public transport or in shops .Don`t forget that you 8)_____tip taxi drivesa and waiters. The cities in the county are not the most dangerous , but you really 9)_____ walk alone at night . It is sater if you 10)_______travel around in a group . слова помощники :CAN , MUST , should , need , shouldn`t, need , may, must ,mustn`t, can
Before you travel to the country you must find out what documents you 1) need. British people don't 2) need to get a visa, but for different nationalities there are different rules .For example you 3) may need to show that you have enough money with you. One rule 4) must be observed by everybody: everyone 5) must show their passport . In the cities the roads are busy, but you 6) can get around by subway. You 7) mustn`t smoke on public transport or in shops. Don`t forget that you 8) should tip taxi drives and waiters. The cities in the county are not the most dangerous, but you really 9) shouldn`t walk alone at night. It is safer if you 10) can travel around in a group.
