Английский язык

Read the information and write in the missing words. before you travel to the country you must find out what documents you 1)_____ British people don't 2)_____ to get a visa .but for different nationalities there are different rules .for example you 3)_____ need to show that you have enough money with you.one rule 4)______be observed by everybody : everyone 5)______show their passport . In the cities the roads are busy , but you 6)______get around by subway . You 7)_____ smoke on public transport or in shops .Don`t forget that you 8)_____tip taxi drivesa and waiters. The cities in the county are not the most dangerous , but you really 9)_____ walk alone at night . It is sater if you 10)_______travel around in a group . слова помощники :CAN , MUST , should , need , shouldn`t, need , may, must ,mustn`t, can

