Read the text and underline the best alternative: I have been in here for two and a half years now and I absolutely love it. I live by myself in a (1) comfortable / crowded studio flat. It is not too close to the university, bu...

Read the text and underline the best alternative: I have been in here for two and a half years now and I absolutely love it. I live by myself in a (1) comfortable / crowded studio flat. It is not too close to the university, but I have a (2) small / peaceful car, so I do not notice the distance. My leisure time is very (3) pleasant I awful and most weekends I am off hill-walking with my friends or visiting (4) historic I pollut-ed cities. Actually, I think I have been to practically every place in Scotland apart from the Northern Isles. We often visit the local pub, which is a tradition we don't really have in Brazil. I've made many friends since I came here — most are Scots, but I know some English, Italians and Portuguese, with whom I can speak my own language from time to time. I feel that I am really getting the most from my time here. I know that in a year I willbe going back to Brazil to continue lecturing, but I will be (5) sad / happy to leave all my friends and the (6) wonderful / industrial scenery behind. исправьте ошибки

