Ребят 1 номер помогите пожалуйста
Английский язык
1)He said that he sure she would ring up him when she was back 2) She said that she had just recieved the letter from London. 3) The student said that he should do it that day if he had time. 4)Ann said that she had seen him at the conference the year before. 5) The teacher said that he could explain that rule to us.
