Ребят помогите нужно сделать проект по теме зарубежный друг(друг по переписке) я все написал кроме одного: Get ready to describe your friends personality помогите пожалуйста очень надо!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
My foreign  friend. “A friend who is far away is sometimes much nearer than one who is at hand.”~ Gibran Khalil Gibran ~ I make friends easily so I have a lot of foreign  friend. But the best of all is only one. He is from Chine. His name is Dean. He was born in Guangdong. He is fifteen. My friend is very friendly, good – natured, sociable, kind, he is always smiling and laughing, he never loses his temper and he always keeps his word. We have known each other for  two years. He speak English well, so I communicate with  Dean on the Skype  almost every day.  When I  am needing get a  support  he  always gives me kindly advice.  Dean have interests as the same as I have. We can have some real talks , share some real feelings , discuss some life plans , dreams , studying  problems , secret happiness or sorrow I think, nowadays it is very important to have  foreign friends,  because you are learning many interesting facts about people from  the another country about their traditions, habits and customs. 

