Ребят, выручайте Complete the gaps with -ed or -ing. (participle I and Participle II) a shock story a reserve seat scream children a satisfi customer a disgust meal a confus explanation a cake load with calories a hou...
Английский язык
Ребят, выручайте Complete the gaps with -ed or -ing. (participle I and Participle II) a shock story a reserve seat scream children a satisfi customer a disgust meal a confus explanation a cake load with calories a house In an expos position a Conceit person a frighten film an exhaust walk disappoint exam results a boor exercise a tir Journey an unexpect surprise disturb news a thrill story a relax holiday a block nose a disappoint customer
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A shocking story; a reserved seat; screaming children; a satisfied customer; a disgusting meal; a confusing explanation; a cake loaded with calories; a house In an exposed position; a Conceited person; a frightening film; an exhausting walk; disappointing exam results; a boring exercise; a tiring Journey; an unexpected surprise; disturbing news; a thrilling story; a relaxing holiday; a blocked nose; a disappointed customer
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Какие экологические последствия возникают при нерациональном использовании зем??еных ресурсов? В каких странах и регионах, на ваш взгляд,лежит пере...