Remember the text above. Say with sentences are true. 1) The USA, Canada and Mexico are in North America. 2) The islands of Hawaii are in the Atlantic Ocean. 3) Alaska is one of the coldest states in the US. 4) Florida is i...

Remember the text above. Say with sentences are true. 1) The USA, Canada and Mexico are in North America. 2) The islands of Hawaii are in the Atlantic Ocean. 3) Alaska is one of the coldest states in the US. 4) Florida is in the southwest of the USA. 5) The highest mountains in the USA are the Rocky Moun tains. 6) The Mississippi is the longest river in the USA. 7) There are 50 small states in the USA. 8) The biggest state in Texas. 9) Washington, D.C. is the capital of Texas. 10) Washington, D.C. lies on the Potomac River.

