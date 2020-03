Решите английский язык! Срочно пожалуйста! Сегодня должна сдать

Гость: Гость:

"Put when or while" 3. while 4. when 5. when 6. while "Simple Past" Номер 1: went, found, wanted, не сказано что вставить, walked, was, arrived, looked, saw, liked, was, read, made, ate, played, studied, lost, found, gave, were, had, lived, had Номер 2: a) What TV program did you watch last night? b) What happened to him yesterday? c) How did she break her arm? d) I didn't traven in the last vacation e) My sister didn't study last Номер 3: Were, wasn't, were, was, were, wasn't, was, was, was Номер 4: a) Where were you last Friday morning? b) I was in Canada at last time this year. c) I wasn't at home on Sunday evening? d) Was it Brenda's birthday yesterday? Номер 5: a) What clothes did she wear at the party? b) What time did it start raining? c) What were you doing when the bomb exploded? d) Was it snowing when you woke up? e) Why did he wear jeans to the wedding? "Past Continuous" Номер 1: 1. wasn't talking 2. were playing 3. was, doing 4. were writing 5. wasn't sleeping 6. weren't watching Номер 2: Lucas was drawing a picture yesterday morning. Augusto was eating a sandwich yesterday morning. Fiona was ... (непонятно что нарисовано) yesterday morning. Joaquin was listening to music yesterday morning. Sergio and Mara were juggling yesterday morning. (juggle = жонглировать) Edelmira was talking to somebody by the phone yesterday morning. Rosita and Doris were arranging a picnic yesterday morning. Don Paco was reading a newspaper yesterday morning. Номер 3: 1. was studying 2. didn't start, started 3. were talking, came