Решите уравнение X=3X-(9x-(7x-15)+3)-9

Постав лутшу відповідь пж Simplifying x = 3x + -1(-9x + -1(7x + -15) + 3) + -9 Reorder the terms: x = 3x + -1(-9x + -1(-15 + 7x) + 3) + -9 x = 3x + -1(-9x + (-15 * -1 + 7x * -1) + 3) + -9 x = 3x + -1(-9x + (15 + -7x) + 3) + -9 Reorder the terms: x = 3x + -1(15 + 3 + -9x + -7x) + -9 Combine like terms: 15 + 3 = 18 x = 3x + -1(18 + -9x + -7x) + -9 Combine like terms: -9x + -7x = -16x x = 3x + -1(18 + -16x) + -9 x = 3x + (18 * -1 + -16x * -1) + -9 x = 3x + (-18 + 16x) + -9 Reorder the terms: x = -18 + -9 + 3x + 16x Combine like terms: -18 + -9 = -27 x = -27 + 3x + 16x Combine like terms: 3x + 16x = 19x x = -27 + 19x Solving x = -27 + 19x Solving for variable 'x'. Move all terms containing x to the left, all other terms to the right. Add '-19x' to each side of the equation. x + -19x = -27 + 19x + -19x Combine like terms: x + -19x = -18x -18x = -27 + 19x + -19x Combine like terms: 19x + -19x = 0 -18x = -27 + 0 -18x = -27 Divide each side by '-18'. x = 1.5 Simplifying x = 1.5