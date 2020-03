Ritchie Brown is 24 years old. He's from Englandr .He wants a summer job .He wants to work in the afternoon or evening.Riychie is looking for a job as a waiter. name: age: country: comments I want to work in the .............

Английский язык

Ritchie Brown is 24 years old. He's from Englandr .He wants a summer job .He wants to work in the afternoon or evening.Riychie is looking for a job as a waiter. name: age: country: comments I want to work in the .........................or...........................as a......................................... переводить не обязательно

Автор: Гость