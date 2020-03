Сделай предложения отрицательными, задай вопросы и дай краткие ответы. 1. Lena can dance on the ice. 2. Bob is a good skater. 3. My mother likes to swim. 4. My brother and I want to go to the stadium. 5. The pupils are go...

Гость: Гость:

1. Lena can not dance on the ice. Can Lena dance on the ice? No, she can not. 2. Bob is not a good skater. Is Bob a good skater? No, he is not. 3.My mother doesn't like to swim. Does my mother like to swim? No, she doesn't. 4. My brother and i don't wanna go to the stadium. Do we wanna go to the stadium? No, we don't. 5. The pupils are not good football players. Are the pupils good football players? No, they are not.