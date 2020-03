Сделайте 1.и 2 пожалуйста даю 50 баллов и одно не пишите глупость

Гость: Гость:

1)Clare Douglas will go to school. Mr.Douglas will go to work. Clare will play the piano. Clare and her parents will watch TV. Mr.Douglas will do the shopping. Jay will help Clare with her lessons. 2)I study English every day. Tomorrow I will read a lot of book. Tomorrow I will play the piano. Every day I help my brother with the lessons. Every day I clean my room. Tomorrow I will wash the dishes.