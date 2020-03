Сделать Passive voice 1) Wait a minute, please, a chambermaid is cleaning your room.2) Where is a Bell-boy? We are looking for him.3)The laundress is washing shirts now.4)A hotel clerk is reparing a TV set at this moment.5)They...

Гость: Гость:

1) The room is being cleaned by a chambermaid 2) Where is a Bell-boy? A Bell-boy is being looked for by us. 3)Shirts are being washed by the laundress now. 4) A TV set is being repaired by a hotel clerk at this moment. 5) The room is being vacated by then now. 6) The hotel manager is being waited for by me