Сделать Passive Voice They call the beginning of the day dawn or daybreak My watch goes right. I set it by the radio Various timepieces measure the time They vall the time in each zone standart time We wear watches on the wrist...
Английский язык
Сделать Passive Voice They call the beginning of the day dawn or daybreak My watch goes right. I set it by the radio Various timepieces measure the time They vall the time in each zone standart time We wear watches on the wrist I wind the watch every morning Monday follows Sunday
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The beginning of the day is called by them dawn or daybreak My watch is set by the radio The time in each zone is valled by them standart time Watches is worn on the wrist Wind is watched by me every morning Sunday is followed Monday
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Отрезок АВ пересекаются с отрезком DC в точки О, АО=ОВ, АВ параллельно СВ. Доказать что треугольник AOD=АОС
Физика
На электрической лампе написано 100 Вт , 220 В. Какой ток потребляет такая лампа и чему равно сопротивление ее нити? ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗ (пишите с форму...
Математика
У димы на 5 значков больше, чем у Саши, но на 3 значка меньше, чем у Коли. На сколько значков ольше у Коли, чем у Саши? Выполнить схему и ответить ...
Физика