Слова в скобочка, нужно поставить в нужной форме! Many people who think they have a professional future in films go to Hollywood only to find [disappoint] instead of success. They often have to give up the more enjoyable asp...
Слова в скобочка, нужно поставить в нужной форме! Many people who think they have a professional future in films go to Hollywood only to find [disappoint] instead of success. They often have to give up the more enjoyable aspects of their chosen career to play parts in [advertise] because these provide financial [secure] – but they are not satisfying. For many actors, even basic [survive] can bedifficult. Some do not earn enough to pay their rent or electricity bills, and the time and money they invest in the [prepare] of a portfolio for interviews is often wasted. Of course there is a possible [explain] why only 1% of [act] are really successful. There are just too many people who believe that their next [perform] will be the one that makes them a star!
disappointment advertisements security survival preparation explanation actors performance
