Сочинение на английском на тему новогодние традиции

На английском языке Перевод на русский язык New Year Traditions Новогодние традиции New Year is the best of all holidays that I know. Different countries have different traditions of celebrating it. For example, in our country we have a two-week winter holiday. During this time we decorate the New Year tree, buy postcards and presents for our loved ones, go sledding or skiing with friends and, of course, we have a festive dinner on the night of the 31st of December. Traditionally, my mother makes several salads and sweet pastry. My father cooks a stuffed chicken and buys a bottle of champagne. The presents are being bought in advance for every member of the family and placed under the fir-tree. I know that in the USA people look for their presents in special stockings. I especially like the tradition of first footing, observed in England. The first person who arrives in the house is expected to affect the lives of other people next year. It is especially important that this person brings holy mistletoe with him. The custom of exchanging gifts on Christmas and New Year can be seen nearly in every country. In Russia it is common for young girls to read their fortune during this time of the year. They get together and try to see what expects them in the coming year. I’ve heard that in China people paint their front doors in red to have a happy and prosperous year. In Denmark on the New Year day people place many broken plates in front of the door. It symbolizes friendship and brotherhood. The person who has more plates is believed to have more friends. So many countries, so many traditions. All of them are worth considering and admiring.