Сочинение на тему "My dream room" (7-8 предложений , можно и больше).

Английский язык
Сочинение на тему "My dream room" (7-8 предложений , можно и больше).
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
 really like the room where I spend my nights, but sometimes in my dreams there’s a much more beautiful one. It has a very big balcony with a view at he sea and it’s bigger than mine. It’s lighter and it also has a wide window from where you can see the mountains and a country landscape, too. Its walls are light blue and there are nice pictures hunging from them. In one side, there’s a huge bed covered by a patchwork cover, and small lamps on the bedside tables. There’s a small white rug on the wooden floor and plenty of books on the shelves opposite to the bed. I hope one day this dream will come true!
