Согласиться или не согласиться с этими утверждениями. 1) I saw the film The Lord of the Rings last month. And you?(see)  2) He came home late yesterday. And you? (come) 3) They found a homeless dog. And you?  (find)  4) They we...

Английский язык
Согласиться или не согласиться с этими утверждениями. 1) I saw the film The Lord of the Rings last month. And you?(see) 2) He came home late yesterday. And you? (come) 3) They found a homeless dog. And you? (find) 4) They went to Oxford last month. And you? (go) 5) He caught a big fish last summer. And you? (catch) 6) She wrote a letter to her friend yesterday. And you? (write)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) I saw the fiLm The Lord Of the Rings last month. And you? - And I didn't seet he film The Lord of the Rings last month. 2) He came home late yesterday. And you? - I came home late yesterday too. 3) They found a homeless dog. And you? - I didn't find a homeless dog. 4) They went to Oxford last month. And you? - I didn't go to Oxford last month. 5) He caught a big fish last summer. And you? - I caught a big fish last summer too. 6) She wrote a letter to her friend yesterday. And you? - I didn't write a letter to my friend yesterday.
Гость:
1) I did noe seethe film The Lord of the Rings last month. I saw it 2 years ago 2) He came home late yesterday. And you? I did not come home late yesterday. I came home at 3 o*clock yesterday 3) They found a homeless dog. And you? I did not find a homeless dog, I found a little kitten 4) They went to Oxford last month. And you? I did not go to Oxford last month. I went to Bangkok last month 5) He caught a big fish last summer. And you? I did not catch a big fish last summer. I have never gone fishing 6) She wrote a letter to her friend yesterday. And you? I wrote e- mail letters to my friends yesterday
