SOS ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО ЧЕНЬ НАДО МОЖЕТ КТО НИБУДЬ УЖЕ ДЕЛАЛ Read the sentences and express your advice using modal verb should + Perfect Infinitive 1. My friend caught a cold but he didn't go to the doctor 2. He couldn't work ...
Английский язык
SOS ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО ЧЕНЬ НАДО МОЖЕТ КТО НИБУДЬ УЖЕ ДЕЛАЛ Read the sentences and express your advice using modal verb should + Perfect Infinitive 1. My friend caught a cold but he didn't go to the doctor 2. He couldn't work with his computer because something got wrong with it.But he didn't ask anybody for help. 3.He couldn't use the computer programme because he didn't have CD-ROM in his computer. 4. She couldn't send me an electronic letter because she didn't know my E-mail.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Read and number the sentences. Прачы- тай і пранумаруй сказы. Model. 1 – B. A. The little seal wants (хоча) a sweet to help his feet. B. Three seals are on a tree in the sea. C. The nice kind (добры) eel gives (дае) a sweet to the seal. D. The seals want ice-cream in a dream. E. The little seal sees an eel on a wheel. F. The seals feel good in the cold sea drinking hot tea. G. The seals are cold sleeping in the sea. H. The seals are cold in the sea and they want hot tea.0/2 Нравится Коммент
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Биология
Математика