SOS ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО ЧЕНЬ НАДО МОЖЕТ КТО НИБУДЬ УЖЕ ДЕЛАЛ Read the sentences and express your advice using modal verb should + Perfect Infinitive 1. My friend caught a cold but he didn't go to the doctor 2. He couldn't work ...

Read and number the sentences. Прачы- тай і пранумаруй сказы. Model. 1 – B. A. The little seal wants (хоча) a sweet to help his feet. B. Three seals are on a tree in the sea. C. The nice kind (добры) eel gives (дае) a sweet to the seal. D. The seals want ice-cream in a dream. E. The little seal sees an eel on a wheel. F. The seals feel good in the cold sea drinking hot tea. G. The seals are cold sleeping in the sea. H. The seals are cold in the sea and they want hot tea.0/2 Нравится Коммент