составить диолог с помошю will shell

-Hi, Alex! -Hello, Fred, how are you? -I`m fine, how are you? -I`m OK! -Will you go to the Mike`s birthday party tomorrow? -Yes, I shall. Will you? -Of course! I shall. What will you give him as a gift? -I shall give him a new computer game. What about you, Alex? -I shall give him a disk with music. -It is good. See you tomorrow! -Bye!