Составить из этих слов предложение: 1) to people have Moon travelled the 2) walked Mars on people have 3) the has changed climate 4)we environment the have protected 5) pollution trees has a lot of destroyed 6)stayed the has same world the
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1people have travelled to the Moon. 2people have walked on Mars 3the climate has changed 4we have protected the environment 5pollution has a lot of destroyed trees. 6the world has stayed the same
