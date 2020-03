Составить по 5 предложений на Past Simple и Present Perfect.

Гость: Гость:

Past Simple 1We were in the cinema yesterday. 2Anna took part in music festival last Sunday. 3Bob played football with his friends two hours ago. 4I feed my cat ten minutes ago 5My friend gave me an interesting book to read last Friday. Present Perfect 1I have just painted the picture. 2We have recently bought a new flat. 3Sam hasn't done his homework yet. 4Have you ever seen a giraffe? 5Jane has had a new hair-do.