Составить предложения: 1. polly / her ballet dance / just /perform 2. ron / his costume / yet /prepare 3. the children / flowers / yet / buy? 4. the children / people to the concert / yet / invite 5. andy / the posters / just / finish 6. jack / a hat for his tricks / already / bring 7. the children / what they will do next year / yet / diside
1. Polly has just performed her ballet dance. 2. Ron hasn't prepared his costume yet. 3. Have the children bought flowers yet? 4. The children haven't invited people to the concert yet. 5. Andy has just finished the posters. 6. Jack has already brought a hat for his tricks. 7. The children haven't decided yet what they will do next year.
